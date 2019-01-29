Bass player from Dire Straits set to tell all in series of UK dates

The bass player from Dire Straits will reminisce about the band’s 1980s heyday when he tours the UK this spring.

John Illsley is a founding member of the British rock group, best known for their hit singles Sultans Of Swing and Money For Nothing.

The tour will see Illsley interviewed by the group’s co-manager Paul Cummins before he takes to the stage with a three-piece band.

The events – entitled The Life and Times of Dire Straits: An Evening of Memories and Music – will take the veteran rocker to venues in Teddington, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds. John Illsley with The Prince of Wales, Elton John and John’s drummer Ray Cooper (PA)

Dire Straits have sold more than 100 million albums, won four Grammys and been awarded four Brits since they formed in 1977.

Illsley founded the group with lead singer and guitarist Mark Knopfler and his younger brother David. Last year, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The tour will begin on March 14 and end on March 25, and will see Illsley play music from his upcoming album, Coming Up For Air.

Tickets are on sale now.

- Press Association