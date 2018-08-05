Barry Chuckle remembered as a man who had ‘funny bones’

Barry Chuckle had “funny bones” and could “have you in hysterics with just a look”, David Walliams said as he paid tribute to the late children’s entertainer.

The comedian, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73. The TV and theatre entertainer had started to film a new TV series but he became unwell and his health deteriorated.

Britain’s Got Talent star Walliams said he felt lucky to have worked with the duo.

“Farewell Barry Chuckle,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I always thought he & his brothers were really special performers, not just because of their dazzling talents but also because they are the last link to the British Musical Hall tradition that gave us Stan Laurel & Charlie Chaplin.

“I was lucky to work with the Chuckle Brothers many times over the past 20 years. I never got over being completely starstruck at seeing them, but always found them to be generous, kind and most of all FUNNY. Barry had funny bones. He could have you in hysterics with just a look.”

Rapper Tinchy Stryder, who collaborated with the Chuckle Brothers on a charity single called To Me, To You (Bruv) in 2014 in aid of the African-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust, wrote: “Funny, Down to earth, super cool, talented, humble legend. Rest in peace Barry Chuckle!”

Singer Dua Lipa posted: “To me. To you. So sad to hear about the passing of Barry Chuckle. Thank you for being a part of my childhood and for the hours spent in laughter. #Chucklevision.”

Boxing star Frank Bruno tweeted: “Very sad news this morning. A very funny man, you’ve left happy memories for so many people “To me to you “ RIP.”

TV star Paddy McGuinness said the entertainer had been one of his “favourites from childhood years, teenage years and as an adult”.

“Gutted,” he added in his post on Twitter.

Singer and presenter Olly Murs posted that he was thinking of the late star’s family.

“Sad news to wake up too! Thoughts go out to his family & @PaulChuckle2,” he said.

CBeebies presenter Chris Jarvis wrote: “On screen he was hilarious, on stage even more so but off stage Barry was also the kindest of gentlemen.

“RIP Barry. Love to all his family including all the brothers.”

On screen he was hilarious, on stage even more so but off stage Barry was also the kindest of gentlemen. RIP Barry

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal said Chuckle was “a legend”.

He [posted on Twitter: “So sad. Many of our childhoods spent with you. RIP Barry you legend x.”

Jack Whitehall said he was a huge fan of the comedy duo as a child.

“Really sad about the passing of Barry Chuckle, as you may know I was obsessed with the Chuckle Brothers as a kid. Legends,” wrote the actor and comedian.

Actress Sherrie Hewson said: “Just want to say how very sad to have lost one of our greats 50 years in show business not many people can say that RIP Barry Chuckle and much love to the wonderful @PaulChuckle2 all you young up and comings Look and Learn #thebestcomedytiming.”

Blue star Antony Costa posted: “R.I.P loved watching him and @PaulChuckle2 when I was younger on chucklevision …and had the pleasure of working with him on celeb juice.

“Such a lovely bloke.”

