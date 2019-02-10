Barbara Windsor still knows who I am, says on-screen son Ross Kemp

Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp has said Barbara Windsor still knows who he is despite her being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The actor, 54, who played Windsor’s son in the BBC One soap, spoke about their friendship.

He also praised her husband Scott Mitchell for how he is looking after the 81-year-old actress. Ross Kemp (Yui Mok/PA)

“Barbara has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but she still knows who I am,” Kemp told the Daily Star Sunday.

“I can’t reiterate enough how much Scott is doing for her.

“He’s going above and beyond in the way he’s looking after her.”

Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell in Albert Square, previously told how he was plied with tea and shortbread, and “laughed a lot” when he visited his “second mum”.

Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, was diagnosed with Alzhemier’s disease in 2014.

Mitchell, 55, is running the London Marathon with a number of EastEnders stars to raise money for the Dementia Revolution, a campaign formed by charities Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

