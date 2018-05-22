Barbara Windsor misses Dale Winton’s funeral after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Barbara Windsor, a close friend of Dale Winton’s, would have been at the late TV host’s funeral “if she could”, Christopher Biggins has said.

Earlier this month her husband, Scott Mitchell, revealed that the 80-year-old Carry On star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in April 2014.

The couple were absent from Winton’s humanist funeral on Tuesday as stars from across the world of showbusiness descended on the service in central London.

Barbara and Dale Winton (Toby Melville/PA)

Speaking after the service Biggins said the former EastEnders actress may have found the send-off too difficult.

He said she “would have been here if she could”, adding: “She’s got Alzheimer’s and she gets confused, and I think it would have been too confusing today, but I know her thoughts and love will be with him and all of his family, and everybody.”

TV presenter Matthew Wright said it was difficult for the actress and paid tribute to Mitchell who has “seen her through thick and thin”.

“I think he’s a remarkable man and a true loving relationship and I would like people to consider him as Barbara looks to the future.”

In a statement Barbara was said to be “shocked and very sad” after learning of close pal Winton’s death in April, aged 62.

- Press Association