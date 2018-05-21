Barack and Michelle Obama team up with Netflix to produce 'diverse mix of content'
21/05/2018 - 17:08:00Back to Showbiz Home
The Obamas have joined forces with the world’s leading internet entertainment service to produce films and series.
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix.
The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.
The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.
President Obama said the couple hope to share the stories of the diverse and interesting people they have met.
“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama.
“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix.
Mrs Obama says she is excited about the partnership.
“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”
Join the conversation - comment here