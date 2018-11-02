Band featuring son of U2 star among those ringing in New Year in Dublin

The line-up for New Year’s Festival Dublin's main concert was announced yesterday, and one of the bands lower down the list caught our eye.

While some of the bands and singers may be household names now, you might not have heard of Inhaler, but you definitely know one band member's dad.

Inhaler, a four-piece rock and roll band from Dublin, was formed in 2016 and includes Josh Jenkinson-Tansia, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Elijah Hewson.

Elijah is the son of Bono and Ali Hewson, and the teen is the spitting image of his father.

Inhaler will be at the 3Countdown Concert alongside headline act Gavin James with special guests Hudson Taylor and Wild Youth on Custom House Quay on New Year’s Eve.

New Year's Festival Dublin is now in its seventh year and the festival will play host to a spectacular line up of Irish music and entertainment, including three countdown events: Liffey Lights Midnight Moment (Matinee), the 3Countdown Concert and the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment.

Tickets for the 3Countdown Concert will cost €29.90 including booking fee and they go on sale Monday, November 5 from Ticketmaster.

The event is strictly over 18s.