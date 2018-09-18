Bake Off contestants live to bake another day as no one leaves tent

The latest episode of The Great British Bake Off saw all the remaining contestants live to bake another day as none were sent home.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood felt unable to select a contestant to leave the tent, as retired air steward Terry was unwell and unable to take part in the show’s dessert week. Terry is set to return next week.

Host Noel Fielding broke the good news to the contestants at the end of today’s programme.

He said: “The person who is going home this week is nobody. The judges felt it wouldn’t be fair to send someone home with Terry not being here.”

Terry was feeling ‘poorly’ (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Fielding added: “But the downside to that means that next week there is a strong possibility two people might be going home.”

The comedian followed up by joking: “And on that note, it feels weird sending no one home so I’m gonna go. See you later guys.”

It is not the first time the TV baking competition has seen a week where none of the contestants have left.

During the third series, before the show had switched to Channel 4 from the BBC, eventual champion John Whaite was unable to continue filming after cutting his finger, meaning no one went home.

It happened again during the fifth series when Diana Beard withdrew from the competition due to ill health.

Dessert Week saw the bakers tackle a meringue roulade signature challenge, Leith’s blancmange and langues du chat technical and a large melting chocolate ball showstopper.

Fielding’s co-host Sandi Toksvig revealed that full-time parent Dan had been chosen by the judges as this week’s Star Baker.

Dan won the technical challenge (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Dan’s good week began after he was given a coveted handshake from Hollywood for lime curd-infused roulade.

He went on to win the technical challenge with Leith describing his blancmange as the most delicious.

His showstopper, a peach and hazelnut layered mousse cake, was inspired by his daughter’s favourite book, James And The Giant Peach by Roald Dahl.

The judges’ decision not to send anyone home was welcomed by Briony, after the chocolate outer layer of her showstopper melted.

Leith also remarked that in-store sampling assistant Karen, while performing well in the showstopper, had not made up for her poor performance in the two previous challenges.

Mental health specialist Kim-Joy turned her luck around with a showstopper that featured “space turtles” as decoration.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 8pm.

- Press Association