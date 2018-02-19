Baftas 2018: All the red carpet fashion trends as (most) of the stars wear black for Time’s Up

The red carpet was awash with black as stars of film, TV and stage supported the Time’s Up movement at the Bafta Awards. A-listers from both sides of the pond came together for one of the biggest nights in the film industry calendar at London’s Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Joanna Lumley who opened with a speech about the suffragettes and the “powerful Time’s Up movement”.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, which saw Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri take the best film gong, more than 200 stars signed an open letter calling for the eradication of sexual harassment across all industries.

The letter, which was published in The Observer, highlighted the gender pay gap, insecurities of freelance work and research that found more than half of women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment at work has been signed by stars including Emma Thompson, Jodie Whittaker and Emma Watson. It stated: “This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone. This movement is intersectional, with conversations across race, class, community, ability and work environment, to talk about the imbalance of power.”

Members of the Time’s Up initiative urged guests to wear black to the Baftas, as they did for the Golden Globes in January in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. And once again many proved that black doesn’t have to mean boring, with plenty of fashion-forward and elegant gowns, as well as a few ‘interesting’ dresses.

Here’s our pick of the best black trends from the Bafta red carpet.

Structural

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lawrence looked incredible in a straight-necked angular bodice, which contrasted with delicate off-the-shoulder sleeves. Lupita Nyong’o was all about the clean lines too in a stunning architectural dress, with a structured skirt and gold detailing.

Lupita Nyong’o (Ian West/PA)

Gothic

Lily James (Ian West/PA)

Lily James didn’t hold back with ruffles, lace and gothic drama in this haute couture ball gown by Burberry. While Natalie Dormer went for a different, ethereal-gothic look in a gown with a trailing sheer cape and tassel earrings.

Natalie Dormer (Ian West/PA)

Sheer

Naomie Harris (Yui Mok/PA)

Naomie Harris sparkled on the red carpet in an incredible Zuhair Murad haute-couture gown from his Spring 2018 collection, paired with black trousers and her hair in a simple but stunning updo.

Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan rocked sheer too in this unique long-sleeved dress with feather trim.

Saoirse Ronan (Ian West/PA)

Pleats

Gemma Arterton (Ian West/PA)

Gemma Arterton not only wore a beautiful, pleated Alberta Ferretti black gown, she brought along female activists to the ceremony to further show her support for the Time’s Up movement.

Meanwhile Margot Robbie, who stars in I, Tonya, chose pleats too, as well as glitzy embroidery, cut out panels and a lace overlay (the jury’s out on this one).

Margot Robbie (Yui Mok/PA)

Statement shoulders

Allison Janney (Yui Mok/PA)

Allison Janney – who won the supporting actress Bafta for her role in I, Tonya – made sure all eyes were on her in this black velvet gown with some very unique sleeve/shoulder details. And it seems Eighties power shoulders might be making a comeback – Emma Roberts also sported some bold statement shoulder pads.

Emma Roberts (Yui Mok/PA)

Irish actor Caitriona Balfe’s billowing dress had an interested one-sided, off-the-shoulder feature too.

Caitriona Balfe (Yui Mok/PA)

Sweetheart necklines

Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

You can’t go too far wrong with a classic black gown with a sweetheart neckline, and no one does simple elegance like Angelina Jolie. Former Towie star Lydia Bright went for a similar look, with a trumpet flare dress.

Lydia Bright (Ian West/PA)

Barely there



Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Cookson and AJ Odudu (Ian West/Yui Mok/PA)

AJ Odudu, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Cookson all took the sheer trend to new, very bold levels.

And someone who bucked the trend…

(Chris Jackson/PA)

There had been speculation as to whether Kate Middelton would wear black and to many people’s surprise she appeared in a green Jenny Packham dress. However this may be to do with the fact that she isn’t supposed to wear anything that could be seen as making a political statement. She did nod to the Time’s Up movement with a black empire line band and black clutch though (we like to think, anyway).