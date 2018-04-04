Bafta TV awards 2018: full list of nominations

Here is the full list of nominees ahead of the Bafta TV awards ceremony which is to be hosted by Sue Perkins and will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 13.

Sue Perkins will return to host the Bafta TV awards (PA)

Comedy entertainment programme:

Murder In Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie To You?

Current affairs:

Raped: My Story

Syria’s Disappeared: The Cast Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Drama series:

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End of the F***ing World

Entertainment performance:

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Sandi Toksvig – QI

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly collect an award for Saturday Night Takeaway in 2010 (PA)

Entertainment programme:

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Voice UK

Factual series:

Ambulance

Catching A Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Peter Kay as John and Sian Gibson as Kayleigh in the BBC comedy Peter Kay’s Car Share (BBC/PA)

Female performance in a comedy programme:

Sian Gibson (Peter Kay’s Car Share)

Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland)

Daisy May Cooper (This Country)

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)

International:

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid’s Tale

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Vietnam War

Leading actor:

Jack Rowan (Born To Kill)

Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror)

Sean Bean (Broken)

Tim Pigott-Smith (King Charles III)

Leading actress:

Claire Foy – The Crown

Molly Windsor (Three Girls)

Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue)

Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty)

Male performance in a comedy programme:

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon – The Trip To Spain

Samson Kayo – Famalam

Toby Jones – Detectorists

Contestants from the last series of Love Island (ITV/PA)

Reality and constructed factual:

Love Island

Celebrity Hunted

Old People’s Home For Four-Year-Olds

The Real Full Monty

Scripted comedy:

Catatrophe

Chewing Gum

Timewasters

This Country

Soap and continuing drama:

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Adrian Dunbar at the British Academy Television Craft Awards held at The Brewery in London (PA)

Supporting actor:

Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty)

Anupam Kher (The Boy With The Topknot)

Brian F O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)

Jimmi Simpson (USS Callister – Black Mirror )

Supporting actress:

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Anna Friel (Broken)

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch)

Liv Hill (Three Girls)

Nominated for Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II 🐋

Doctor Who 🔑

Game of Thrones 🐉

Line of Duty 👮

Love Island ☀️

One Love Manchester 💜#MustSeeMoment #BAFTATV

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment:

Blue Planet II – Mother pilot whale grieves

Doctor Who – The thirteenth Doctor revealed

Game Of Thrones – Viserion is killed by the Night King

Line Of Duty – Huntley’s narrow escape

Love Island – Stormzy makes a surprise appearance

One Love Manchester – Ariana Grande sings One Last Time