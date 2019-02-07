Bafta-nominated The Favourite blends biting comedy with dark tragedy

The biting and cynical period comedy The Favourite has been nominated for 12 prizes at the Bafta film awards.

Starring Olivia Colman as a cantankerous Queen Anne, the film examines personal and political jealousy and intrigue in the 18th-century court.

England is at war with France, but much of the focus of the film is on a battle at home – between the Queen’s oldest friend Sarah Churchill, played by Rachel Weisz, and a new contender for the affections of the monarch, the socially ambitious Abigail Hill, played by Emma Stone.

Nominated for 12 @BAFTA Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress – THE FAVOURITE in cinemas now. pic.twitter.com/kkKcklRcpb — Fox Searchlight UK (@SearchlightUK) January 11, 2019

While the film is in parts an uproarious romp, filled with absurd wigs, duck racing and gleeful swearing, it is also laced with tragedy, as the ailing Queen lives with 17 rabbits, one for each child she has lost.

Directed by the Greek au­teur Yor­gos Lan­thi­mos, who previously worked with Colman and Weisz on The Lobster, it has earned recognition for Colman in the leading actress category, Weisz and Stone in supporting, as well as Lanthimos, writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Award-winning designer Sandy Powell on the costumes of THE FAVOURITE. In cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/pYU9CEOjRi — Fox Searchlight UK (@SearchlightUK) January 6, 2019

The film is also in the running for best film and best British film.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 10.

- Press Association