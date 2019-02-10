Bafta film awards winners in full

The Favourite and Roma have won the top prizes at the Bafta film awards.

Here is a list of the winners in full.

Best Film

Roma

Outstanding British Film

The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Leading Actor

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Documentary

Free Solo

Animated Film

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

Film Not in the English language

Roma

Original Music

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Roma

Editing

Vice

Production Design

The Favourite

Costume Design

The Favourite

Make up & hair

The Favourite

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

Special Visual Effects

Black Panther

British Short Animation

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Letitia Wright

