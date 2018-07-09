Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions could be coming home to number one yet again

Comedy duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s football song Three Lions is on course to top the UK singles chart for a third time.

With England set to face Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the double act’s collaboration with indie band The Lightning Seeds has climbed from last week’s number 24 to the summit, according to the Official Charts Update.

The terrace anthem has jumped ahead of last week’s chart-topper George Ezra and his song Shotgun, having so far accumulated 24,000 downloads and 2.6 million audio streams since last Friday.

The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie and comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel originally released Three Lion in 1996 (PA)

Three Lions was originally released in 1996 to coincide with the European Championship held in England, in which the team also reached the semi-final stage.

After reaching number one twice in that year, the song was re-released two years later for the 1998 World Cup in France and again was in the top spot for three weeks.

Both versions of Three Lions have sold a combined total of 1.6 million copies, making the song one of the most successful singles in the UK of all time.

Two other football songs are also set to re-enter the top 40, with Fat Les’ 1998 song Vindaloo at 28 and New Order’s 1990 number one hit World In Motion at 34.

Green Day’s 2008 hit single American Idiot could also be in line for a return to the chart following an online campaign to get it to number one in the week that US President Donald Trump makes his first state visit to the UK on Friday.

The title track of the punk band’s multi-platinum album is currently at 18 and is 4,000 copies away from the top 10.

On the albums chart British synth pop group Years & Years are on course to debut at number one with sophomore release Palo Santo. The group’s platinum-selling debut Communion also topped the chart.

Green Day’s American Idiot could be in line for a chart return as Donald Trump’s UK visit approaches (Ian West/PA)

Last week’s number one Scorpion by rapper Drake slips to three behind the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman.

The top five is rounded off by Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s at number four and singer-songwriter Tom Grennan’s debut album Lighting Matches, new at five.

Ahead of the release of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the cast recording from the original movie leaps 22 slots to the midweek 19 spot.

The final chart will be published on Friday.

- Press Association