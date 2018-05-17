Backstreet’s back as band release first new single in five years

The Backstreet Boys have released their first new single in five years.

The boy band, who recently signed with RCA Records, have launched Don’t Go Breaking My Heart shortly after celebrating their 25th anniversary.

It has been accompanied by an official music video directed by the group’s long-time collaborators Rich + Tone.

Band member Kevin Richardson said: “The minute we heard this song we knew it was special.

“I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, come on. Great verse, hook and melodies.

“Just makes you want to listen over and over again.”

The track was recorded straight after the first leg of the group’s Las Vegas residency Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.

AJ McLean added: “We’ve been working our ass off for 25 years and with the support of RCA and our contemporaries, we know we’ll be performing for fans, both old and new, for a really long time. It feels like we’re just getting started.”

The group last released a studio album in 2013 with World Like This.

- Press Association