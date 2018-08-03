Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter’s rape case being reviewed by prosecutors

A rape allegation made against Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is being reviewed by prosecutors.

The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed in February a woman had accused the singer of sexually assaulting her in 2003, an allegation Carter denies.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney said on Thursday the case was referred to them by police on July 31. The case is under review, the spokesman added.

Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys is being investigated over a rape allegation (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Police and prosecutors did not name the alleged victim but in February teen pop star Melissa Schuman – who alleged in November 2017 Carter had raped her – tweeted that she had filed a police report.

She said: “I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. I’m filing a police report.”

Schuman – who used to be part of the girl band Dream – wrote a blog post saying Carter raped her in 2003 when she was 18 and he was 22.

In a statement released at the time, Carter denied the allegations and said he was “shocked and saddened” by them.

Carter, now 38, was 13 when he formed the Backstreet Boys in 1993 along with AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson.

They went on to be the biggest-selling boy band of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

