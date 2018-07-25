Babies return to Love Island villa in parenting challenge

The Love Island contestants will be tested with crying babies, dirty nappies and babysitting duties when the parenting task returns to the villa.

The islanders will be woken by a chorus of screams from the six baby dolls they must take care of in their couples, in scenes that will be shown in Wednesday’s episode.

The pairs set about naming their temporary offspring, with Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson calling their baby Mia Ruby Nelson.

Wes and Megan (ITV)

Paul Knops and Laura Anderson name their daughter Arabella Knops, Alex George and Alexandra Cane opt for Ella Louise George, Jack Fowler and Laura Crane choose Aubrey Crane Fowler and Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley go for Prince Kavana Joshua Denzel.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham name their child Kimberley Flo Fincham.

But parenting does not come easily to all the contestants, with Josh and Megan struggling to cope with the responsibility.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Josh complains: “How have I got a headache already? I’ve not had one headache since I’ve been here.

Josh and Kaz (ITV)

“A baby comes along and I’ve got a booming headache. Keep the babies as far away from me as possible, especially when they cry.”

Megan adds: “I did not expect parenthood to be this hard. I can barely look after myself at 24, let alone a new-born baby.”

Wes is indignant when the girls are told they are leaving the villa for an afternoon out and the boys will look after the babies.

He says: “I have put my heart and soul into baby Mia. And they’ve been rewarded, what have I done wrong?”

With the girls away, he renames the Do Bits Society the Daddy Daycare Society.

With her boyfriend embracing fatherhood, Megan says she has seen a different aspect to Wes.

She says: “It’s attractive to see that sensitive side of guys, you don’t normally see it. Wes is so natural with her, I’m like, ‘oh my God, you’re so cute, look at you’.”

However Kaz is angry that Josh has failed to make an effort with the doll.

She tells the girls: “Since the day little Prince came into my life, Josh gave him his name, dressed him and then ran a mile. I’ve been looking after the baby all day. There’s no father bond there.”

But the task gives Jack a sense of his prospects with Dani, as he tells her: “This is actually like being in the future. I’m sorry, this is actually like being in the actual future. Mate, I can’t wait to take her down the park and that. Strolling through the park.

Jack with baby Kimberley (ITV)

“When I’ve actually got a kid, I want to be a really fun parent. I want to do so much fun stuff. They’re never going to want for anything. We’re going to be proper stable.

“They’re always going to have what they want. I want them to be so polite. I think being polite’s so important.”

Dani replies that she wants her relationship with her children to be like the one she has with her own mother.

Jack and Dani (ITV)

She says: “I want her to just be able to tell me everything. How I am with my mum. I want her to be able to do whatever she’s done, be able to confide in me, and for me to always be able to give her the right advice. My mum is strict. And she’s like my best mate.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association