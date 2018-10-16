Ayda Field: I suspected Meghan was pregnant at Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Ayda Field has said she suspected the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant when she attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank sealed their union with two kisses on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle last week.

Speculation grew that Meghan was expecting when she wore a loose-fitting Givenchy coat, and the royal family was reportedly told of her pregnancy at the wedding. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attend the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)

Field and her husband, fellow X Factor judge Robbie Williams, attended the ceremony as friends of the bride.

The American actress and Loose Women host, 39, revealed that although she had not been told of Meghan’s pregnancy on the day, the fact she had worn a button-up coat had made her suspicious. The Duchess of Sussex wore a button-up coat to the wedding (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said: “It was a very special celebration. I’m still pinching myself that it happened. I had my suspicions (about the baby). I had my suspicions but not that I had any confirmation of that.

“But that coat, as a lady when you’ve had babies. A button-up coat and you wear it indoors?” Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Field was speaking at the ITV Palooza, formerly the ITV Gala, a star-studded annual event organised by the broadcaster.

The event, at London’s Southbank Centre at the Royal Festival Hall, featured some of ITV’s best-loved names and was hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Field also spoke of her surprise at her husband’s “impromptu” performance at the royal couple’s evening bash at the York family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Williams performed five songs, including his hit Angels. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the first day of their visit to Australia (Paul Edwards/PA)

She said: “He did a little impromptu performance. It was incredible. It was really good. It was amazing that he went from eating his dinner to jumping up on stage.

“It’s quite an interesting dynamic when you are chatting to him and he suddenly turns to you and says: ‘I’ll be right back’. Then he gets up on stage and blows it out of the water.”

Asked if she had considered joining her husband for a rendition of one of his songs, she replied: “No, I don’t think that would have been a gift to them. It would have been a punishment.

“We are still nursing a hangover but we are feeling very happy.”- Press Association