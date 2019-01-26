Award-winning Windmills Of Your Mind composer Michel Legrand dies

Oscar-winning French composer and pianist Michel Legrand, whose hits included the song Windmills Of Your Mind and the score for The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg has died at the age of 86.

Legrand last performed on stage just two months ago, and practised piano for an hour a day even as fatigue increasingly forced him to preserve his energy, said Claire de Castellane, who organised a series of recent solo piano concerts by Legrand.

Ms Castellane confirmed his death on Saturday, without giving any details.

Legrand was born on February 24 1932 and went on to win three Academy Awards, five Grammys and two top awards at the Cannes Film Festival among other honours, according to his official website.

He worked with famed lyricists in Hollywood and on Broadway as well as with French New Wave directors.

