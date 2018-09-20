Avril Lavigne releases first song in five years following Lyme disease battle

Avril Lavigne has released her first song in five years following a battle with Lyme disease.

The Canadian singer, 33, released Head Above Water on Wednesday, which details her struggle with the debilitating illness.

The song contains the lyrics: “God keep my head above water, I lose my breath at the bottom, Come rescue me, I’ll be waiting, I’m too young to fall asleep.”

God keep my head above water 🌊🌊https://t.co/AUuZ7oiaEb pic.twitter.com/urmSUoQqpN — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 19, 2018

Lavigne had previously revealed the song was written on a bed “during one of the scariest moments of my life. I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down”.

Earlier this month, Lavigne posted an emotional open letter on her website detailing her battle with Lyme disease, which has a range of symptoms and can leave the victim exhausted.

Lavigne said she has endured the “worst years of my life” and has been through “both physical and emotional battles”.

She added: “I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe.”

Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, propelled her to international fame in 2002, and she has since sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

- Press Association