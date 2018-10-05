Avid Tweeter and singer Alison Moyet has left Twitter and fans are voicing their upset

Back to Twitter Showbiz Home

Alison Moyet has left Twitter after a controversy surrounding transgender rights and fans are tweeting their reaction to the news.

The All Cried Out singer was quite active on the site, with her tweets often going viral with users.

She left after signing a letter criticising LGBT charity Stonewall for supporting transgender rights.

The 17 signatories of the letter asked UK charity Stonewall to, “commit to fostering an atmosphere of respectful debate rather than demonizing as transphobic those who wish to discuss, or dissent from, Stonewall’s transgender policies.”

After backlash from the letter, Moyet tweeted an apology for any offense caused and revealed she was going to leave the social media platform.

Some fans, however, are sad to see the pop star go and have tweeted their upset over Moyet leaving.

Moyet came to prominence as half of the duo Yazoo.

KEYWORDS:

TwitterTrans rightsStonewallControversyAlsion Moyet
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz