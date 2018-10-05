Avid Tweeter and singer Alison Moyet has left Twitter and fans are voicing their upset

Alison Moyet has left Twitter after a controversy surrounding transgender rights and fans are tweeting their reaction to the news.

The All Cried Out singer was quite active on the site, with her tweets often going viral with users.

F*uk...?



Fluk? Fauk? Fnuk?



Swears just aren’t what they used to be.

I blame diversity.#MSGA pic.twitter.com/AzpRM094AG — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) June 12, 2018

Schools banning sugary drinks? Muvvers outraged.

WTF Next they’ll be saying little Johnny can’t smoke fags neither. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) January 24, 2018

She left after signing a letter criticising LGBT charity Stonewall for supporting transgender rights.

The 17 signatories of the letter asked UK charity Stonewall to, “commit to fostering an atmosphere of respectful debate rather than demonizing as transphobic those who wish to discuss, or dissent from, Stonewall’s transgender policies.”

After backlash from the letter, Moyet tweeted an apology for any offense caused and revealed she was going to leave the social media platform.

A statement on the Open Letter pic.twitter.com/znu2R7iYDK — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) October 4, 2018

Tomorrow l am leaving Twitter as an individual, of my own volition, and am passing the keys to this page onto my team to post work news only. Thank you for the chats we shared when they bounced with heart, and the tremendous larks. I have loved you

Xxx — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) October 4, 2018

Some fans, however, are sad to see the pop star go and have tweeted their upset over Moyet leaving.

I will certainly miss you, I have found your tweets inspired great debate. The hostility of twitter means unfortunately we can’t always say the things we want to say. I hope to see you back soon xx — Linda Riley (@LindaRiley8) October 4, 2018

Enjoy the peace of mind, lovely Alison x — Sophie Ward (@sophieannaward) October 4, 2018

I will miss your honesty and insight. Sad to see you leave. Xx — jayfo (@jayneford1) October 5, 2018

Moyet came to prominence as half of the duo Yazoo.