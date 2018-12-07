Avengers 4 title confirmed as superheroes prepare for end in first trailer

The fourth Avengers film will be called Endgame, the first trailer for the blockbuster has revealed.

The first glimpse OF footage from the Marvel offering sees Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr, declare “part of the journey is the end”.

The trailer shows him switching off his Iron Man helmet after an emotional goodbye to his alter ego, saying: “When I drift off I will dream about you, always you.”

The trailer also confirms Thanos (Josh Brolin) has wiped out half of all living creatures on Earth, and a voiceover says: “We lost, all of us.

“We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.”

The trailer also picks up after the cliffhanger at the end of Ant Man & The Wasp, showing Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang making contact with Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Evans has previously confirmed that the fourth Avengers film will be his last in the role as Captain America and has said an emotional goodbye to the role.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on April 26 2019.

- Press Association