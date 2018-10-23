Aussie singer announced as first act for next year's Live at the Marquee

Des O'Driscoll

Tash Sultana is the first artist to be announced for performances next summer at Cork’s Live at the Marquee and at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

Aiken Promotions is set to unveil details this morning of the shows by the dynamic young singer and multi-instrumentalist.

From busking on the streets of Melbourne, Australia, the artists’ success has spiralled to see more 200 million streams of the Notion EP.

Tash Sultana will play Live at the Marquee on July 3 and Iveagh Gardens on July 4.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Tuesday, October 30, through Ticketmaster website and nationwide outlets.