Attention Home and Away fans! You won’t want to miss tonight's RTÉ special

It’s hard to believe that it's been three decades since Pippa, Tom and their foster kids moved from ‘the city’ to the sleepy beach-side town of Summer Bay, Australia and on to our small Irish screens.

It’s been our country's longest love affair, and to mark it, RTÉ 2 are airing a special tribute show to mark its 30th anniversary and you will not want to miss it.

The one-hour special will mark the milestone by airing a nostalgic programme for fans, looking back on some of the greatest Summer Bay moments over the years.

And not only that, you may see some familiar faces - do you remember characters such as Sally, Marilyn, Angel and Brax?

Well, they’ll all be making an appearance along with Danii Minogue and of course, Ray Meagher - who plays the legendary Alf Stewart.

The anniversary special comes off the back of his win at the 2018 Australian soap awards, known as the Logies.

Irene is one of the few Summer Bay residents who has managed to stay alive in the show and has done so for 26 years! How she has survived with all these disasters is a miracle.



Home and Away Endless Summer 🏝🏄🌞

Tuesday at 8:30 pic.twitter.com/zVbCbjyUCL — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) July 19, 2018

Endless Summer – 30 Years of Home and Away airs tonight 8.30pm on RTÉ 2.