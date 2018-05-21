Atonement's Ian McEwan predicted Saoirse Ronan would be 'a considerable presence in movies' in 2007

Saoirse Ronan was touched to learn author Ian McEwan sang her praises to Ryan Tubridy when she was still an unknown child actor.

Saoirse joined Ryan this morning ahead of the release of the movie adaptation of Ian McEwan's 'On Chesil Beach'.

Ryan told Saoirse, who has been nominated for three Oscars in recent years, of a time ten years ago when he spoke to Ian McEwan about her.

Ryan then played the clip of from the interview from 2007 where Ryan spoke to McEwan about his then published book 'On Chesil Beach'.

The film 'Atonement' came out that year and he told Ryan to watch out for a young actress called Saoirse Ronan who he predicted would be a huge star.

"Oh watch out for her, she's an absolutely wonderful young actress," McEwan said.

I think that she is going to be a considerable presence in movies.

It has all come full circle, as Saoirse told Ryan that she got to work and rehearse with him as he had adapted the book himself.

Saoirse spoke of going through 'the shift' from child actor to woman.

"It's such a tricky time," she said.

'On Chesil Beach' was the project Saoirse wanted to take her through that transition.

She also spoke of now being in a position where she can go to producers and be involved in the process of getting movies made.

I can go to producers, and actors and directors that I know and go 'I love this book, I love this story why don't we try and get this made into a film'.

Saoirse also recently spoke about how things have changed for her since she starred in 'Atonement'.

It's a busy time for Saoirse as she also spoke about her other upcoming work on the film 'Mary, Queen of Scots', a biopic following the life of the queen, with Margot Robbie starring as Queen Elizabeth I.

She will also star alongside Annette Bening and Elisabeth Moss in drama 'The Seagull'.

Saoirse also told Ryan that she is now more aware that she cares for the world, saying that she has great friends who are actively political.

"I'm learning a lot from them and that's helping me form an opinion," she said.