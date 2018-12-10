Aslan, Damien Dempsey and Jenny Greene announced for the Marquee

Christmas has come early for music-lovers as not one, not two but three beloved Irish acts have been announced for Live at the Marquee Cork.

It will be a night to remember as Aslan are set to headline on June 8 with special guest Damien Dempsey joining them.

Aslan will be marking the 25th anniversary of their monumental album, Goodbye Charlie Moonhead.

Fans can look forward to hits such as Where's the Sun, Rainman, Sweet Time and Too Late For Hallelujah.

Meanwhile, Damien will have the whole tent rocking as he will be joined by his full band for a night of unforgettable music.

Also announced for the Marquee this morning is Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

No stranger to the venue, they will be performing another whopper set on June 28.

Always one of the highlights of the summer festival circuit, Jenny and the orchestra will be bringing fresh new hits along with some of their classics.

If you haven't caught them live yet, you are missing out.

Tickets for both Aslan with Damien Dempsey and Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra go on sale this Thursday at 9am.

Digital Desk