Ashley Roberts denies childhood dance classes gives unfair Strictly advantage

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts has denied that taking dance classes as a child gave her an unfair advantage in the competition.

The former Pussycat Dolls star has faced criticism that her performance background gave her a head start over the other celebrities on the BBC One show.

The 37-year-old has consistently scored towards the top of the leaderboard but, despite this, has ended up in the dance-off for the last three weeks in a row. Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking on BBC One’s Breakfast programme, Roberts said: “I did have dance (classes) when I was younger. It was a completely different style, and it’s been over 20 years, really, since I’ve trained.

“So, listen, I absolutely love that I got asked to be here. I’m so grateful that I’ve got to learn Latin and ballroom. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Steps star Faye Tozer has also faced claims that being in the chart-topping pop group had helped her attain higher scores. Faye Tozer has also faced claims that she has an unfair advantage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The singer, 43, said the fact the show featured a range of different skill levels should be celebrated.

She said: “With every Strictly series there’s always been a mix of abilities, absolutely, but it’s an entertainment show at the end of the day and I think it’s been really lovely to see everybody’s individual journey. It’s been amazing to be part of the celebrities.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs tonight at 6.30 on BBC One.

- Press Association