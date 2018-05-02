Ashley Graham’s latest swimwear campaign uses unretouched paparazzi photos

As one of the few plus sized models in the mainstream fashion industry, Ashley Graham constantly uses her profile to promote body positivity.

Graham designs bathing suits for Swimsuits For All, and as the name suggests it’s for all shapes and sizes of women (ranging from a UK 6 to 24). Now, she’s turning traditional advertising on its head, with her latest campaign using unretouched paparazzi shots.

"I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite… and you shouldn't be either." – @theashleygraham ✨Strut your stuff in her new Flapper Swimsuit. Shop link in bio. #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll #unretouched A post shared by Swimsuits For All (@swimsuitsforall) on May 1, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT

This is a bold statement – Graham is taking back the power, as so many paparazzi photos we see show women in a negative light and attempt to body-shame them. Instead, Graham says on her Instagram that they used these photos as a reminder that “being authentic is beautiful”.

Introducing my latest @swimsuitsforall collection! We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images. Reminder: being authentic is beautiful. Shop my new collection now (link in bio) A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 1, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” the model says in a statement. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”

The shots come from her new 1920s-inspired collection. There are nine pieces in the range, and are available here. And yes, those are the unretouched pap shots on the website.

So many fashion shoots we see are Photoshopped within an inch of their lives, so many people find this an inspiring move from Graham.

Awesome! Thank You! No photoshop, no filters, a Real Woman! I Love It! — rouser (@AvengeOne) May 2, 2018

Damn, gurl. I LOVE your fearlessness. What an incredible woman you are! Gorgeous! — Alyse A. (@BYourBestBadass) May 1, 2018

Such an inspiring photo shoot! — Sophia Fox (@sophiarenard854) May 1, 2018

It comes as part of a recent wave of brands deciding to use unretouched images – including Asos and Missguided – which challenge conventional standards of beauty. Most people have cellulite and stretch marks, so it’s about time that the fashion industry starts showing women for how they really are.

Hopefully, it will begin to change the unrealistic body types that are pushed on young women – because a thigh gap and no cellulite aren’t particularly healthy expectations.

This isn’t the first time that Graham’s campaign has caught everyone’s attention. Back in February she revealed that the resort photoshoot would feature a very special guest – her mother, Linda, who is 53.

We all need somebody to lean on. Moms make the best support systems. 👯‍♀️ We're obsessed with @theashleygraham and @themamagraham twinning in #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll. Shop link in bio. A post shared by Swimsuits For All (@swimsuitsforall) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:33am PST

Amazing!! Well done to a beautiful confident mother raising a beautiful confident daughter 💕 — Anneke (@poetbikergirl) February 15, 2018

Who knows what Graham’s next campaign will be, but we can be sure it’ll be yet another celebration of body positivity.

- Press Association