As Zendaya bags a major new fashion role – everything you need to know about the rising star

You can tell that Zendaya Coleman is a big deal, because she’s joined the ranks of Mariah and Beyonce in being known by just one name.

The 22-year-old actor shot to fame last year thanks to her role in The Greatest Showman – but make no mistake, this is only the beginning for Zendaya, who already has 53 million followers on Instagram.

The multi-talented beauty is making waves in the fashion world too, and has just been named global women’s ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

View this post on Instagram Casual A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Oct 11, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

“Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes,” said Zendaya of the appointment. “It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering.”

So why has the world gone zany for Zendaya? Here’s everything you need to know about the rising star.

Where’s she from?

Zendaya was born and raised in Oakland, California. She has four older half-siblings, and both her parents are teachers.

She was scouted by Disney at 13 for the show Shake It Up, which helped launch her career in showbusiness.

How did her career progress?

Zendaya started out as a Disney darling, playing a lead role in KC Undercover after Shake It Up. The third season of KC Undercover aired earlier this year, but chances are this will be the last as Zendaya’s film career has really started to take off.

Her feature film debut came this year as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Greatest Showman was her second major role. She played a trapeze artist, and insisted on doing all the trapeze work herself (which is no mean feat).

Acting isn’t the only thing Zendaya has going on. She’s also modelled in various campaigns, and has her own clothing and shoe line called Daya by Zendaya.

What’s her style like?

Whilst Zendaya might have only had a handful of movie roles so far, she’s made a huge impact on the red carpet.

Why? Because she’s a style chameleon. One minute she’ll be wearing a knock-out ballgown with sleek hair, and the next her locks will be curly and she’s managed to make PJs look effortlessly stylish.

One of her most memorable style moments from this year came at the Met Gala, where she channelled Joan of Arc in a silver chain-mail dress by Atelier Versace, topped off with a blunt bob wig. Zendaya at the Met Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)

Unsurprisingly, designers have taken a shine to Zendaya – she’s modelled for D&G, and big names like Michael Kors have sung her praises.

She’s also no stranger to experimenting on the red carpet, choosing shapes and silhouettes that other actors would avoid for fear of ending up on the worst-dressed list, like this bell-shaped August Getty Atelier dress – somehow she makes everything look so cool. Zendaya attending the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards (Francis Specker/PA)

What about her activism?

As a mixed-race woman, Zendaya is vocal about women and people of colour getting the representation they deserve.

This is reflected in the choices she’s made in her career. When Zendaya was 16, Disney approached her for the starring role in KC Undercover. She agreed to the role only on the conditions that her character was strong – she could do martial arts and was smart – and also that there was a family of colour in the show. (Ian West/PA)

For one so young, Zendaya has managed to speak out on issues with remarkable maturity. When she wore her hair in dreadlocks for the 2015 Oscars (paired with a gorgeous white Vivienne Westwood gown), E! host Giuliana Rancic caused outrage by commenting: “I feel like she smells like patchouli oil or weed.”

Zendaya posted her powerful response on Instagram, saying: “There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair…To me locs are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion’s mane.”

She’s vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, often posting about it on social media. She has also spoken a lot about her aunts, who were Black Panthers.