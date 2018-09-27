Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunite on latest Terminator set

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “pumped” to be reunited with his Terminator co-star Linda Hamilton.

The actor and former governor of California tweeted a birthday message to Hamilton who has joined him on the set of Terminator 6.

Schwarzenegger, 71, first played against the actress as her nemesis in the original 1984 film, The Terminator.

Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton. One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again. pic.twitter.com/jTaBLQK2qv — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 26, 2018

They worked together again on Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991, and 27 years later have reunited on the set of the latest in the long-running franchise.

Schwarzenegger tweeted a tribute to his co-star, saying: “Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton.

“One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again.”

Terminator 6 is due for release in 2019, with Schwarzenegger as the T-800 and Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor.

- Press Association