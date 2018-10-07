Ariana Grande’s SNL star fiance Pete Davidson slams Kanye West for Trump support

Ariana Grande’s Saturday Night Live star fiance Pete Davidson used a monologue on the show to criticise Kanye West for his support of Donald Trump.

West – who has deleted his social media accounts – appeared on the popular US programme last week and wore a Make America Great Again cap.

The rapper was also booed while making a pro-Trump speech when the cameras stopped rolling.

Pete dropped by the Weekend Update desk to talk about last week’s musical guest, Kanye West. #SNL pic.twitter.com/LFzJJFTnbV — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 7, 2018

On this week’s show, Davidson said no-one had asked West not to wear the cap, adding, “I wish I told him not to wear it, suggested that it might upset some people. Like your wife, or every black person ever”.

Referencing his co-star Michael Che, Davidson said “even though Che is black and I’m crazy, we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now”.

Continuing, Davidson, who later wore a Make Kanye 2006 Again hat, said: “What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

Davidson was involved in a spat with the veteran comedian and former SNL star Chase after he said the show is not funny any more.

The 24-year-old, who began dating Grande earlier this year before confirming their engagement in June, then urged West to take his “meds”.

West has been open about his mental health troubles in the past.

Davidson said: “Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog eating genius. But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinion on things that are not hot dog related.

“I know Kanye is saying, this is the real me. I’m off the meds. Take them! There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. There’s nothing wrong with taking them.

“If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, ‘I just want all you to know, this is the real me flying’, I’d jump out. Being mentally-ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”- Press Association