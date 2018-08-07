Ariana Grande to appear with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande is to appear in Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The chat show host shared a picture of lyric sheets with the words of Grande’s songs No Tears Left To Cry and God Is A Woman on Twitter, and wrote: “Learning these…”

Grande retweeted his post and joked: “Sick what for.”

sick what for https://t.co/bhHlndL153 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

The Late Late Show’s official Instagram account also shared a grab of Corden’s tweet, and wrote in the caption: “That time James leaked the next #carpoolkaraoke.”

Grande has previously appeared in an episode of Carpool Karaoke’s spin-off web series along with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, but this will be her first appearance on the main show, which sees Corden drive around Los Angeles with celebrities to interview them and sing along with them.

that time James leaked the next #carpoolkaraoke 👀 A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

The popular segment, which debuted on his chat show in 2015, has featured the likes of Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Justin Bieber and Michelle Obama.

The date of Grande’s Carpool Karaoke has not yet been revealed, although it may air this month as she releases her album Sweetener next week.

The album is the first from the 25-year-old since her concert at the Manchester Arena last year was targeted by a terror attack.

The US pop star had just finished performing on May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people.

Ahead of the album’s release, Grande took to Twitter to share a series of emotional messages with her fans.

She wrote: “F***. just ran thru the whole album w my band (and singers hehe) for the first time and i’m … so f***ing emo and grateful. wanna hug u all immediately.

Ariana Grande’s tweets (Twitter grab)

“Bein able to sing this music / this whole journey w y’all is some of the most magical, special shit in the universe.

“I am eternally f***ing grateful and will never take this shit for granted oh my god that was so insane and beautiful and exciting music is so important am i ok.”

In another post, Grande wrote that she was “truly in tears” when she realised there are just 10 days until the record is released.

- Press Association