Ariana Grande teases first music since Manchester Arena attack
18/04/2018 - 11:05:02Back to Showbiz Home
Ariana Grande has teased the release of new music.
The US pop star shared the news on Twitter, suggesting a single, No Tears Left To Cry, would be released on Friday.
It comes just under 11 months after Grande’s concert in Manchester was targeted by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who detonated a home-made device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people.
ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018
Grande’s last album, Dangerous Woman, was released in May 2016.
Before Tuesday the 24-year-old had not posted since January 1 and she told her followers “miss you”.
Her manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed at the end of last year that she had been working on a new album which would have a more mature sound.
Join the conversation - comment here