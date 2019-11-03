Ariana Grande snubbed at MTV European Music Awards

Ariana Grande has been snubbed at the MTV Europe Music Awards after failing to win a single prize, despite being nominated in seven categories.

The Grammy award-winning US pop star, who did not attend the event, was among the big losers on the night, alongside Lil Nas X who was nominated in six categories but also went home empty handed.

Billie Eilish, however, took home two gongs, for best song and best newcomer, blowing her fans a kiss in a brief pre-recorded video message. NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

K-pop superstars BTS, who were not at the event, also scored a double win for best live and biggest fans.

The night was also marked by a performance from NCT 127.

The K-pop boy band became the first from the Korean genre to appear at the annual event, this year held at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.

Taylor Swift, hot from the release of her seventh album Lover, and Halsey were also handed two awards. Rosalia on stage during the event (Ian West/PA)

The star-studded event featured an impressive roster of performances from the likes of Halsey, Mabel and Spanish singer Rosalia.

The event is returning to Spain for a fourth time after visiting Barcelona in 2002, Madrid in 2010 and Bilbao in 2018.

Dua Lipa kicked off the night with a high-intensity performance of her new single Don’t Start Now.

The British star was joined by a troupe of dancers clad in white body-suits as she sung the disco-tinged track, from her forthcoming untitled album.

Lipa, 24, later sat next to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 20, the younger brother of models Bella and Gigi.

The pair have been together since Lipa’s reported split from her former partner, chef Isaac Carew, earlier this year. Liam Gallagher closes out the night (Ian West/PA)

Liam Gallagher also made an appearance to collect the inaugural rock icon award.

In his inimitable style, the former Oasis singer told the crowd: “I was here last year. I want to recognise MTV for recognising my brilliance.”

He then closed out the evening with a two-song set including the Oasis track Wonderwall.