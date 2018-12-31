Ariana Grande says Thank U, Next to 2018

Ariana Grande has suggested she is pleased to see the back of this year, writing on Instagram: “Farewell 2018, you f***.”

The US singer has had a rocky 12 months which has included the end of her relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Marking the end of the year, the Thank U, Next singer shared a selfie on Instagram.

“Farewell 2018, you f***,” she wrote.

“I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing.

“Be gentle with yourselves and each other.

“If we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything.”

The star is one of many celebrities sharing their feelings about 2018 and hopes for 2019 on New Year’s Eve.

Holly Willoughby shared a picture of herself and her family, standing in front of a bonfire of the year 2018.

“2019… as long as you four are beside me … we’ll be just fine…” she wrote.

Amy Schumer, who is expecting her first child and experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, posted a picture on Instagram of herself laughing.

“Laughing into 2019 like,” she said.

Amanda Holden shared a collage of some of the biggest moments of her year, which has included setting up a trust in honour of her son who was stillborn at seven months in 2011.

She said it had been “a brilliant but also a difficult year”.

“Setting up a trust in our son’s name, finally, was a deeply profound moment for us and we look forward to nurturing Theo’s Hope this year,” she said.

“Challenges have been thrown at me in abundance , I have faced them all ,head on – with Chris and the girls by my side.

“I’ve emerged Stronger, better, more strident and even more determined to make 2019 the most purposeful and FUN yet!

“2018 brought the passing of the most influential woman in my life – I’m devastated I won’t hold her again or that my Nan will not be at the end of any very shouty!!! ( she was hard of hearing!) phone calls in 2019 -she lives in my heart and my head forever.”

Kim Kardashian West shared a video montage of highlights.

The clip included snaps of her children and her husband Kanye West, and pictures from some of her photo shoots.

- Press Association