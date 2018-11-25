Ariana Grande responds to troll who says she was ‘milking’ ex’s death

Ariana Grande has hit back at an online troll who claimed she was “milking” the death of her ex Mac Miller.

Rapper Miller, 26, died in September following an accidental drug overdose.

When a Twitter user suggested Grande was “milkin this s***” after she paid tribute to Miller, she responded: “i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love.”

She later posted: “Some of the s*** i read on here makes me sick to my stomach.

“It scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick.”

Grande’s fellow chart star Halsey waded in, tweeting: “Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you.

“And since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f*** up.”

“I love you very much,” Grande replied.

- Press Association