Ariana Grande posts cute throwback picture on the eve of her 25th birthday

Ariana Grande posted a cute throwback picture as she prepared to celebrate her 25th birthday.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer shared an image of herself as a baby to Instagram, encouraging her followers to “caption dis.”

She will turn 25 on June 26.

caption dis A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 25, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Fans wished the American star a happy birthday in the comments.

One wrote: “Happy birthday queen, you have been my inspiration since day one.”

Another said: “Happy birthdayyy babeee.”

And one commented: “Happy Birthday! you are the most precious thing in the world for me! I love you.”

i thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡️🙈 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 31, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

It was recently confirmed Grande was engaged to her Saturday Night Live comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson, 24.

Grande’s latest album, titled Sweetener, is due to be released on August 17.

- Press Association