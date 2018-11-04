Ariana Grande let former flames listen to new song ahead of release

Ariana Grande has said she let her exes listen to a new song which references them ahead of its release.

The US singer has unveiled a track called Thank U, Next – which mentions her past flames including Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and former fiance Pete Davidson, who she reportedly split from last month.

After Grande shared the track, a fan tweeted a GIF of comedian Chris Rock looking perplexed and wrote: “Sean and Ricky hearing they names in thank u next.”

Grande, 25, then replied: “They heard it before it came out,” adding a heart emoji to her message.

they heard it before it came out 🖤 :) — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

The song references past romances.

One line says: “And for Pete, I’m so thankful.”

Another mentions a Malcolm, presumably Grande’s ex Mac Miller, who died in September.

The 26-year-old, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died following a suspected overdose.

She sings: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/Cause he was an angel.”- Press Association