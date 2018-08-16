Ariana Grande: I don’t need to be carried by anyone

Ariana Grande has denied she gets her staff to carry her around.

The singer, 25, was once pictured on the back of her tour manager.

But when she appeared on Carpool Karaoke, Grande told host James Corden that incident was a one-off because her toes “were bleeding” and she was “in pain” following a dance routine.

The pair sang together before Corden ventured out of the car to give Grande a piggyback into Starbucks in a skit for The Late Late Show.

“Hello I’m Ariana Grande, I must be carried,” the singer joked to staff.

“Do you know, I demand to be carried everywhere?”

the most fun ever. thank u so much @jkcorden for having me @latelateshow. james, i’ll be waiting for my piggyback ride tomorrow at noon pls. pic.twitter.com/d7OjWEi9XQ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2018

Corden and Grande are also shown singing along to her hits God Is A Woman and No Tears Left To Cry in the episode.

👏🏻 THATS 👏🏻 HOW 👏🏻 YOU 👏🏻 DO 👏🏻 A 👏🏻 CARPOOL 👏🏻 KARAOKE 👏🏻 #ArianaCarpool pic.twitter.com/MAHgPACI7k — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 16, 2018

No Tears Left To Cry alludes to the Manchester Arena bombing, which occurred just after Grande had performed.

The award-winning star gave Corden a quick singing lesson during the feature.

In a teaser shared on social media, Grande demonstrated her talent with a flawless vocal run.

Corden’s attempt seemed to leave her searching for words, prompting him to exclaim: “You couldn’t even lie!”

