Ariana Grande gives fans a look at new docu-series

Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home

Ariana Grande has given fans a peek at her new docu-series.

The US singer’s YouTube show, entitled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, will give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes.

The teaser posted on Instagram shows Grande lying down, saying: “I’m so excited to bring you into the world of the Dangerous Woman Diaries.”

It then moves into various clips of the star singing before ending with the caption “Dangerous Woman Diaries” and the date the docu-series is launched, November 29.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

A longer official trailer has also been shared on YouTube.

The four-part documentary will follow Grande during her Dangerous Woman Tour and as she made her latest album, Sweetener.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Ariana GrandeDangerous Woman DiariesInstagramSweetenerYouTube

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz