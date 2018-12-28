Ariana Grande cancels show due to ‘unforeseeable health reasons’

Ariana Grande has cancelled a Las Vegas performance days before New Year’s Eve “due to unforeseeable health reasons”.

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at The Chelsea, based at The Cosmopolitan Hotel, on Saturday.

The hotel said today in a statement that the pop star will not perform. It added that guests can receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Grande has had a busy year – her song Thank U, Next is spending its sixth week at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, she recently earned two Grammy nominations and was named woman of the year by Billboard.

Her year also included the end of her relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.

- Press Association