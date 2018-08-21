Ariana Grande brought out her grandmother during her MTV awards performance and it's too sweet

Ariana Grande has proven, yet again, that she is one of the nicest artists in the music industry with her latest performance.

Last night at the MTV VMAs, Grande finished off her performance of God Is A Woman by bringing out her grandmother, mother, and aunt onto the stage.

The song is all about female empowerment, the strength of women and the beauty of womanhood, so it only seemed fitting that she would share the stage with the women that she cherishes most in her own life.

The 25-year-old’s performance was one of the highlights of the show, featuring over 50 female dancers dressed in Greek god-esque dresses and jewels.

Last night also marked Grande's first ever red carpet appearance with fiancé, Pete Davidson.

The pair haven't been shy about showing their affection for each other and the singer even gave the comedian a shoutout when she won "Best Pop" at the awards.

"Pete Davidson, thank you for existing, I love you."