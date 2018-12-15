Ariana Grande apologises after Kanye West accuses her of mental health joke

Ariana Grande has apologised to Kanye West after he accused her of using his mental health problems to promote her new record.

In a series of tweets, the American singer said she regretted comments made yesterday in which she appeared to ask West and Drake to stop feuding so the public could focus on the release of her new single, Imagine.

Following social media backlash from West’s fans, Grande, 25, said she “hated the internet” but asked that people “stop weaponising mental health”.

with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

It comes after West published a series of tweets attacking Canadian rapper Drake. The pair have been involved in a dispute over alleged “diss” records and allegations of betrayal.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, was earlier this year forced to deny rumours his wife had ever been romantically involved with Drake.

On Thursday, West returned to the feud by posting a series of tweets including one suggesting Drake had asked permission to sample one of his songs.

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

Grande tweeted asking if the pair could “behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine” before West responded, accusing her of making a “joke out of mental health”. The rapper has previously said he experiences bipolar disorder while also claiming he only suffers from insomnia.

In a subsequent series of tweets, Grande apologised for “triggering” West and wished him well.

She said: “With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment about what men were doing at the time vs. women.

“It was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. I apologise if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

Responding to a fan who said she had not needed to apologise, Grande added: “For potentially triggering him? nah regardless of how I feel about a situation, I can also care about their mental health.”

Drake is yet to publicly comment.

- Press Association