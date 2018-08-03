Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) later this month.

Grande is set to perform her recent single God Is A Woman, from her upcoming album Sweetener, while Canadian star Mendes is expected to play his hit In My Blood.

Ariana Grande will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)

The rapper Logic is also due to perform alongside OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for the first live performance of their new collaboration, One Day.

Grande is nominated for five awards at this year’s ceremony – which will be held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20 – including video and artist of the year.

Meanwhile, Mendes is nominated in three categories while Logic is up for two awards.

Earlier this week it was announced that Jennifer Lopez will also perform live at the VMAs for the first time since 2001 and will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date, MTV said.

- Press Association