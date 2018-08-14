Ariana Grande and James Corden perform incredible Titanic mash-up

James Corden and Ariana Grande have created their own Titanic short film – with an epic 13-song soundtrack.

The video was released ahead of Grande’s Carpool Karaoke appearance on The Late Late Show, which will be aired on August 15.

It’s official. @arianagrande #carpoolkaraoke is coming your way Wednesday, August 15! A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

The One Last Time singer, 25, and Corden are shown performing their own key moments from Oscar-winning romantic drama Titanic, which starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Corden and Grande performed a medley of songs that included old and new hits from One Direction, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran and The Foo Fighters.

They also sang along to Nelly’s Ride Wit Me and Rick Astley, with a duet of Celine Dion’s title track to the James Cameron film, My Heart Will Go On, finishing off their performance.

Corden shared their efforts on Twitter:

Here it is, 1 take, @ArianaGrande and I in a story of Titanic. She is insanely talented, and I feel honored to have got to do this with Ariana. https://t.co/LAh7zi6trf — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 14, 2018

Grande had previously revealed she had injured herself while filming for his show and tweeted a picture of her bandaged hand.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

Her new album, Sweetener, will be released on August 17 and is her first album since her Manchester Arena concert was the target of a terror attack last year.

- Press Association