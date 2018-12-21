Ariana Grande adds UK dates to Sweetener world tour
21/12/2018 - 10:59:15Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Ariana Grande has added two additional UK dates to her Sweetener world tour.
The Thank You, Next singer will play a second Birmingham date and a third date at the O2 Arena in London.
An additional second night at the 3Arena in Dublin, as well as new dates in Amsterdam and Paris, have also been added.
The five performances fill out an already packed schedule for the chart-topping singer.
Earlier this year she announced a string of UK dates alongside the US leg of the tour, which begins in Albany, New York, in March 2019 and ends in Toronto, Canada, in June.
The Sweetener tour will be Grande’s first since 2017’s Dangerous Woman Tour, which was interrupted by a suicide bomb attack on her concert in Manchester which killed 22 fans.
The 25-year-old also had a tumultuous 2018. In June she revealed her engagement to comic Pete Davidson.
However, the pair split after the death of Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in September following a drug overdose.
– Dates added to the Sweetener world tour
August 20 – London’s O2 Arena
August 28 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
September 11 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
September 15 – Birmingham Arena
September 23 – Dublin’s 3Arena
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here