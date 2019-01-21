Ariana Grande accused of copying two artists for latest track

The opening to 7 Rings is a clear rendition of The Sound of Music's Favourite Things, but that is not what has gotten people talking.

Ariana Grande has been accused of copying two different artists' tracks for her latest single.

Princess Nokia accused the pop singer in a not-so-subtle twitter video which has since been deleted.

However, fans were quick to re-upload the video which you can watch here:

"Does that sound familiar to you?" asks Princess Nokia as she listens to Grande's 7 Rings, before playing her own track, Mine.

However, it does not end there.

ABC Dallas Anchor Demetria Obilor was quick to point out that Grande's beat also resembled that of Soulja Boy's Pretty Boy Swag.

DID ARIANA GRANDE STEAL SOULJA BOY’S FLOW TOO? 😂🧐 #7Rings pic.twitter.com/q0q8pRAEg9 — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) January 18, 2019

What do you think?