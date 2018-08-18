Aretha Franklin tribute to be added to MTV’s VMA ceremony

The MTV Video Music Awards are searching for the “right artist” to honour Aretha Franklin’s legacy after her death last week.

Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are among the performers at this year’s VMAs, which taking place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday.

The show’s executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic told The Associated Press that his team is “working on a lot of different options.”

Aretha Franklin reflects on the first time she realized she could sing in church choir at 10 years old in this @MTVNews clip from 2007 #RIPAretha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kfHZjzegql — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 16, 2018

He wants to find “the right tone and the right artist” to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul on Monday.

Ignjatovic added: “Whether it’s a performance or spoken — just something that’s organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it’s Aretha Franklin.”

Franklin, famous for hits like Respect and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer on Thursday.

A private funeral will be held on August 31 at Greater Grace Temple in her home town of Detroit, her publicist has said.

- Press Association