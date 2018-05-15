Are you going to the Rolling Stones in Croke Park? Here’s everything you need to know

The Rolling Stones will take to the stage of Dublin’s Croke Park this Thursday night and as 70,000 expected to attend, organizers have issued the following warning to concertgoers.

The Rolling Stones are in Dublin and ready to rock Croke Park this Thursday! This is the first date of the No Filter UK & Ireland tour, find out more at https://t.co/DKiBR3No1m #StonesNoFilter #Dublin #Ireland pic.twitter.com/u0wNQ1jT2C — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 14, 2018

Similar to the recent Ed Sheeran concerts, people without bags will be fast-tracked.

If you must bring a bag, it needs to be small, very small, no bigger than A5 (11.45cm x 15.25cm or 4.5 in x 6.0in) size - approximately the size of a small book, just enough to carry some money/cards, phone and life’s essentials.

Bags over this size will not be permitted

via GIPHY

All patrons will be subject to a ‘pat-down’ search before being admitted to the venue.

There are left luggage facilities available throughout the city, these include:

-- The Abbey Court Hostel, 29 Bachelor's Walk, Dublin 1, Dublin 24hrs

-- Ned Kelly Sports club, 43 O' Connell Street Upper 24hrs

-- Tipperary House, 7 Parkgate Street, Dublin, Ireland. (Opp. Heuston Train Station) 8am to 1am

-- Excess Baggage Group Ltd, Car Park Atrium, Terminal 1, Dublin Airport 5am to 1am

NOTE: Luggage is left at owners risk.

Umbrellas will not be allowed inside the venue and as this is an outdoor event please keep watch on the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

via GIPHY

Under 16's must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian attending the event who will remain with them and take full responsibility for them throughout the duration of the concert.

Under 14's are NOT allowed on the pitch either accompanied or unaccompanied.

Anyone aged 14− 16 years with Pitch standing Tickets must be accompanied by an adult to gain access to the Pitch standing area.

There will be FREE TAG-A-CHILD safety wristbands which will be available at all the customer care points both outside and inside the venue.

A sneak peek of @CrokePark coming together for @RollingStones this coming Thursday! 3 days to go! ☘ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nQNzTyQOWK — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 14, 2018

Organisers strongly advise the use of public transport. Bus, Rail, DART, and LUAS transport options can all bring you within 15 minutes’ walk of the stadium.

Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland to Croke Park via the Croke Park Journey Planner http://crokepark.ie/getting-here

Bear in mind that the extension of the LUAS Green Line from the South of the City to O’Connell Street and Parnell Street is very close to Croke Park.