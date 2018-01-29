Arctic Monkeys to headline TRNSMT festival

Arctic Monkeys will be among the headline acts at this summer’s TRNSMT festival, organisers have announced.

They will close the festival’s first weekend on Sunday July 1, following performances by Interpol, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Miles Kane and Tom Grennan.

Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and The Killers have previously been announced as headliners for the festival, which runs over the weekend of Friday June 29 to Sunday July 1 and on Friday 6 and Sunday 8 July.

Acts including Franz Ferdinand, The Script, Courteeners, CHVRCHES, James Bay and Wolf Alice will also be entertaining music fans at the event on Glasgow Green which is returning for a second year.

Geoff Ellis, head of the event’s organisers DF Concerts said: “DF Concerts are thrilled to bring TRNSMT fans Arctic Monkey’s as our opening weekend’s final headliners; we’ve wanted to have them back in Scotland for a while now and can’t wait to see what their set will bring.

“Sunday 1st July’s line-up is a combination of legends and bright young stars. We can assure fans TRNSMT 2018 will be unmissable. Stay tuned!”

Tickets for Sunday 1st July will go on pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday 30th January from TRNSMTfest.com.

Blossoms perform on the main stage at the TRNSMT music festival in 2017 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Day tickets for Friday June 29, Saturday June 30, Sunday July 1 and Sunday July 8 are available plus two, three and five day ticket options.

Tom Ogden of Blossoms said: “We’re thrilled to be heading back to this year’s TRNSMT Festival. We had a proper blast last year. The Scottish really know how to throw a party and more importantly, a festival!”

More than 120,000 music lovers attended the inaugural TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green last year.