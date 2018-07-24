Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner shows off shock new look

Arctic Monkeys fans are divided over frontman Alex Turner’s new look – a shaved head.

The rocker appeared with his bandmates on US TV programme The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, to perform their song The Ultracheese and promote a newly released video for the title track of their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

But instead of the Sheffield band’s music being the centre of attention, all eyes were on Turner’s head.

Woah, check out the haircut on #AlexTurner! @ArcticMonkeys fans, what do you think??



Tune in to #LSSC tonight to see #ArcticMonkeys perform ‘The Ultracheese’ 🎸 pic.twitter.com/L3zQhjIwtH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2018

Having previously sported a shaggier mane in recent years, he looked markedly different with his hair closely cropped to his scalp.

He completed the look for the TV show with tinted sunglasses.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Turner’s new baldness, one of which humorously compared his appearance to Stranger Things character Eleven.

alex turner is BALD i am digging it — katie (@katiewebster__) July 24, 2018

i mean alex turner is still fit but rip to his perfect hair :’( — han (@hannah_strike) July 24, 2018

woke up to see a bald Alex turner, noice — Jess (@JessShxppard) July 24, 2018

It's been 5 hours since I wake up and I can't stop thinking about Alex Turner being bald pic.twitter.com/hCzzdgMGCW — Laura (@harryystlaurent) July 24, 2018

what on Earth has Alex Turner done 😭 — natalie 🌙 (@natalie_mooney) July 24, 2018

someone said alex turner’s new haircut makes him a “hot bono” AND NOW I’M FURIOUS — lil dula peep (@beatr1ste) July 24, 2018

living for alex turner’s shaved head 😍 — jess (@jesscumpsonx) July 24, 2018

Just woke up to a bald Alex Turner

I need some fresh air — sBe ❄️🐵 (@arvticpuppetx) July 24, 2018

The group recently dropped Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which became their sixth consecutive number one album.

