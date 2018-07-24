Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner shows off shock new look
24/07/2018 - 15:51:00
Arctic Monkeys fans are divided over frontman Alex Turner’s new look – a shaved head.
The rocker appeared with his bandmates on US TV programme The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, to perform their song The Ultracheese and promote a newly released video for the title track of their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.
But instead of the Sheffield band’s music being the centre of attention, all eyes were on Turner’s head.
Woah, check out the haircut on #AlexTurner! @ArcticMonkeys fans, what do you think??— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2018
Tune in to #LSSC tonight to see #ArcticMonkeys perform ‘The Ultracheese’ 🎸 pic.twitter.com/L3zQhjIwtH
Having previously sported a shaggier mane in recent years, he looked markedly different with his hair closely cropped to his scalp.
He completed the look for the TV show with tinted sunglasses.
Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Turner’s new baldness, one of which humorously compared his appearance to Stranger Things character Eleven.
Alex Turner (July, 2018) pic.twitter.com/8hFsiBqaUD— Turner (@TuViejaTurner) July 24, 2018
alex turner’s mood. pic.twitter.com/w3oziF22Fc— malu (@stancsban) July 23, 2018
alex turner is BALD i am digging it— katie (@katiewebster__) July 24, 2018
i mean alex turner is still fit but rip to his perfect hair :’(— han (@hannah_strike) July 24, 2018
woke up to see a bald Alex turner, noice— Jess (@JessShxppard) July 24, 2018
It's been 5 hours since I wake up and I can't stop thinking about Alex Turner being bald pic.twitter.com/hCzzdgMGCW— Laura (@harryystlaurent) July 24, 2018
what on Earth has Alex Turner done 😭— natalie 🌙 (@natalie_mooney) July 24, 2018
someone said alex turner’s new haircut makes him a “hot bono” AND NOW I’M FURIOUS— lil dula peep (@beatr1ste) July 24, 2018
living for alex turner’s shaved head 😍— jess (@jesscumpsonx) July 24, 2018
Just woke up to a bald Alex Turner— sBe ❄️🐵 (@arvticpuppetx) July 24, 2018
I need some fresh air
The group recently dropped Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which became their sixth consecutive number one album.
- Press Association
