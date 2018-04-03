Aoibhín Garrihy to take on the heat of the kitchen in this week's The Restaurant

Aoibhín Garrihy will step into the kitchen for the final episode of TV3’s The Restaurant tomorrow night in a bid to impress the critics.

The Irish actor who took part in last year's Dancing with the Stars Ireland swaps her dancing shoes for a chefs uniform in a bid to impress the critics and diners.

The question is, will the actor's culinary skills in the kitchen be just as good as her moves on the dance floor?

She creates a menu of old world French classics that has the resident critics excited, especially Marco Pierre White.

She serves up a gastro pub starter of Doolin crab claws in a creamy beurre blanc sauce with a second starter of whipped St Tola Goat’s Cheese which goes down well with the critics.

Onto the mains and Aoibhín serves a tender cut of beef à la Bourguignonne but the star main course was taken from Aoibhín’s wedding menu, pan seared fillet of turbot with bouillabaisse sauce.

We know she can act.

We know she can dance.

But can @AoibhinGarrihy cook!

The Restaurant: Aoibhin Garrihy, Wednesday at 9pm on TV3. #TheResturant pic.twitter.com/QemjYvYKvR — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) April 2, 2018

Aoibhín's chance at a 5 star rating slips when she fails to impress Marco Pierre White with her gin ton ton with beetroot sorbet desert which was called a ‘monster in a glass’ by the critic.

Now if that description has not made your stomach speak to you, tune into TV3’s The Restaurant for the finale tomorrow night to see what Aoibhín prepares for critics and diners.

We recommend having the dinner first though, watching on an empty stomach could lead to a late-night refrigerator raid.

The Restaurant airs tomorrow night, Wednesday April 4 at 9pm on TV3.

- Digital Desk